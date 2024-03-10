Axel Lowe has Your Chance to Win Tickets to The Black Crowes!

Black Crowes

Get your morning started with Axel Lowe this week and you could win a pair of tickets to see The Black Crowes for The Happiness Bastards Tour on April 3 at The Fox Theatre.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/11/24 - 3/15/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Black Crowes on April 3 at The Fox Theatre. (ARV: Minimum of $107.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

