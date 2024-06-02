Axel Lowe has your chance to win tickets to Andy Summers!

Andy Summers

Listen to Axel Lowe on your drive in to work this week and you could win a pair of tickets to see Andy Summers of the Police on November 9 at Variety Playhouse!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at AXS.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/3/24 - 6/7/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Andy Summers on November 9 at Variety Playhouse. (ARV: Minimum of $79.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

