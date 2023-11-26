Axel Lowe Has Your Chance to Win a Pair of Tickets to Chicago!

Listen to Axel Lowe on your drive to work this week and you could win a pair of tickets to see the band Chicago with Earth, Wind & Fire for the Heart & Soul Tour on August 19, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/27/23-12/1/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Chicago on August 19, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $266.00 based on availability and seat location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.