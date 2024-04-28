Axel Lowe has Your Chance to Win Awesome Tickets to Heart!

Heart

Everyday the seats get better! Listen to Axel Lowe this week and you could score awesome tickets to see Heart with Cheap Trick on May 10 at State Farm Arena!

  • Monday’s winner: 5th row seats
  • Tuesday’s winner: 4th row seats
  • Wednesday’s winner: 3rd row seats
  • Thursday’s winner: 2nd row seats
  • Friday’s winner: Front row seats!!!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale now at TicketMaster.com.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/29/24 - 5/3/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) of tickets to see Heart on May 10 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $320.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

