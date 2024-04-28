Axel Lowe has Your Chance to Win Awesome Tickets to Heart!

Heart

Everyday the seats get better! Listen to Axel Lowe this week and you could score awesome tickets to see Heart with Cheap Trick on May 10 at State Farm Arena!

Monday’s winner: 5th row seats

Tuesday’s winner: 4th row seats

Wednesday’s winner: 3rd row seats

Thursday’s winner: 2nd row seats

Friday’s winner: Front row seats!!!

