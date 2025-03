97.1 The River Presents Yacht Rock Revue

Kick off the summer with the smooth sounds of Yacht Rock Revue!

97.1 The River Presents Yacht Rock Revue on April 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Find out how you can win tickets on our contest page.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Thanks to our sponsor, Findlay Roofing

©2021 Cox Media Group