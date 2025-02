97.1 The River Presents Kansas & 38 Special at the Fox Theatre

Join us for 97.1 The River Presents Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws on June 21 at the Fox Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

Check out how you can win tickets at https://www.971theriver.com/contests