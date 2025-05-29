97.1 The River Presents Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras: August 29!

BRET MICHAELS' PARTI-GRAS 2025

Bret Michaels’ Parti-Gras is coming to VyStar Amphitheater in Stockbridge for the first time, ever. This will be the ONLY Atlanta area Bret Michaels show for 2025!

Date: Friday August 29, 2025

Tickets on sale at stockbridgeamp.com

Join us for this “party with a purpose” kicking off Labor Day Weekend! For the first time ever, he’ll be performing an acoustic version of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” ONLY for Atlanta fans.

There will be a VIP Platinum Pit for fans to access, BBQ and more!

