97.1 The River Money for Nothin’ Summer: You could win $1,000!

Listen Thursdays for your chance to win $1,000!

We’ve got seven chances every Thursday for you to score $1,000! 97.1 The River’s Money for Nothin’ Summer Contest starts Thursday, June 26 and goes through Thursday, August 7.

Here’s how you could win from 97.1 The River*:

· Listen to 97.1 The River Thursdays from June 26 through August 7 at 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p (noon), 1p, 2p and 3p.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have until the end of the hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until 59 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky listener will get paid $1,000 for each keyword!

NO PURCH. NEC. 6/26/25–8/7/25. Open to GA res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for keywords each Thurs. at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form w/i 59 min. of announcement. Standard msg./data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/listen time/email. Drawings conducted from among all eligible entries received from all Stations. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: 971TheRiver.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

