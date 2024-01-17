97.1 The River Could Send You to THE PLAYERS Championship!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two to THE PLAYERS Championship in March, in Ponte Vedra Beach, thanks to VISIT FLORIDA!
The vacation package includes:
- Three (3) consecutive night stay at Springhill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront - check-in March 15, 2024; check-out March 18, 2024
- Two (2) tickets and one (1) parking pass to THE PLAYERS Championship for March 16 and 17, 2024
- One (1) round of golf for two (2) people at Slammer and Squire
- Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to one (1) guest to Jacksonville International Airport
- A midsize rental vehicle for four (4) consecutive days
Springhill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront
The SpringHill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront is the newest hotel choice in Jacksonville Beach giving a fresh feel to this popular beach community. The hotel encompasses an all suite experience that includes our new complimentary hot breakfast with fresh choices for a customized start to your day. Enjoy Sandbar Jax Bch our oceanfront restaurant and bar serving crafted cocktails regionally and local inspired flavors while providing a refreshing and unexpected choice in the local Jacksonville Beach area.
Slammer and Squire
The Slammer & Squire course officially opened to the public in May 1998 and has become a favorite Jacksonville Florida golf course. This 18-hole, 6,939-yard course was designed by architect Bobby Weed along with World Golf Hall of Fame Members, Sam Snead (the “Slammer”) and Gene Sarazen, (the “Squire”).
