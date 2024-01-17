97.1 The River Could Send You to THE PLAYERS Championship!

Enter below for your chance to win a trip for two to THE PLAYERS Championship in March, in Ponte Vedra Beach, thanks to VISIT FLORIDA!

The vacation package includes:

Three (3) consecutive night stay at Springhill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront - check-in March 15, 2024; check-out March 18, 2024

Two (2) tickets and one (1) parking pass to THE PLAYERS Championship for March 16 and 17, 2024

One (1) round of golf for two (2) people at Slammer and Squire

Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to one (1) guest to Jacksonville International Airport

A midsize rental vehicle for four (4) consecutive days





Springhill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront

The SpringHill Suites Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront is the newest hotel choice in Jacksonville Beach giving a fresh feel to this popular beach community. The hotel encompasses an all suite experience that includes our new complimentary hot breakfast with fresh choices for a customized start to your day. Enjoy Sandbar Jax Bch our oceanfront restaurant and bar serving crafted cocktails regionally and local inspired flavors while providing a refreshing and unexpected choice in the local Jacksonville Beach area.

Slammer and Squire

Slammer and Squire (Dave Sansom/Copyright 2020 Dave Sansom)

The Slammer & Squire course officially opened to the public in May 1998 and has become a favorite Jacksonville Florida golf course. This 18-hole, 6,939-yard course was designed by architect Bobby Weed along with World Golf Hall of Fame Members, Sam Snead (the “Slammer”) and Gene Sarazen, (the “Squire”).

Florida's First Coast of Golf

