2025 9/11 Memorial Ride

Join 97.1 The River for The 9/11 Memorial Ride on Saturday, September 6.

EVENT LOCATION:

Southern Devil Harley Davidson at 2281 Hwy 411 NE in Cartersville

ROUTE:

The route will leave SDHD out to the left on 411, going to Hwy 53 in Fairmount and turning right. We will follow Hwy 53 to Jasper and turn right on Hwy 515. We will follow 515 to Hwy 108, turn right and go to GA 20, turn right and return back to 411 north.

SCHEDULE:

9:00am – Onsite registration begins.

11:30am – Onsite registration CLOSES. You MUST be registered by 11:30am. Please, no late-comers.

11:45am – Event prayer and blessing of the bikes, and safety briefing for the ride.

12:00pm – Ride leaves the grounds1:30pm – Ride should be completed

1:30pm – 2:30pm – Raffle drawings, announcements, Vendor Sales and more.

2:30pm – 5:00pm – Live Music / DJ

ABOUT THE 9/11 MEMORIAL RIDE:

The 9/11 Memorial Ride was started on the 20th anniversary of the attack on America that took nearly 3000 lives. Originally, we were dedicating all proceeds to Tunnel to Towers, the organization started by Frank Siller in honor of his brother, Stephen, who died trying to save lives.

As the event evolved, we started dividing the proceeds between T2T and families of local fallen First Responders who were killed in the line of duty. In our second year, Cobb County Sheriff’s Department tragically lost two deputies and the 9/11 Memorial Ride Foundation was able to help support both families through donations. In 2024, the ride was dedicated to Deputy Brandon Cunningham of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department who was ambushed and killed during a domestic dispute call.

While we will continue putting some of the proceeds into escrow in the event of another LOD death, we pray that those funds are never used.