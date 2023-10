Join the newest member of The River crew, Axel Lowe, for “A Cold One”!

He will be at Taco Mac Prado located at 5600 Roswell Rd in Sandy Springs on Thursday, October 19 from 5 til 7pm.

The first 50 people to come say hi will get a free pour of Reformation Brewery’s “A Cold One”!

See you there!

©2023 Cox Media Group