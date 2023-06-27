It’s a Commercial Free-dom 4th of July presented by Atlanta Hot Tub Center - Your Hot Tub and Swim Spa Superstore!

Listen starting at 10am on July 4, through midnight for COMMERCIAL-FREE Classic Rock

From the station celebrating commercial free-dom on the 4th... 97.1 The River!





Looking for a getaway from the daily grind? Look no further than Atlanta Hot Tub Center! Our premium hot tubs and swim spas offer the ultimate hydrotherapy experience without breaking the bank. Plus, take advantage of our unbeatable financing options – 60 months at 0%. And every purchase supports veterans through Wish for Our Heroes. So why not indulge in some self-care and make a difference at the same time? But don’t wait: this amazing deal ends on Saturday, July 8th. I’m Brian with Atlanta Hot Tub Center and I want to personally invite you to our showroom in Roswell or visit us online at AtlantaHotTubCenter.com and let the relaxation begin!

©2023 Cox Media Group