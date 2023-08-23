Atlanta’s 9/11 Memorial Ride benefiting Tunnel to Towers

Tribute in Light Tested in New York City JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 4: A passing helicopter creates a cross through the beams of the Tribute in Light as it is tested over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City as the moon rises on September 4, 2020 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Get your motorcycle ready and join us for the 9/11 Memorial Ride benefiting Tunnel to Towers on Saturday, September 10.

The ride starts and finishes at Southern Devil Harley Davidson.

Registration for the event IS NOW OPEN. You can click here to sign up for this year’s ride. We need YOU to join us, donate and help us raise even more this year.

Tunnel to Towers has committed over $250 million dollars to programs including providing housing for those injured or killed in the line of duty.

Visit https://911memorialride.org/ to get registered and to donate.

The ride starts and finishes at:

Southern Devil Harley Davidson on 2281 Hwy 411 NE Catersville, GA 30121

SCHEDULE:

9:00am – Onsite registration begins.11:30am – Onsite registration CLOSES. You MUST be registered by 11:30am. Please, no late-comers.11:45am – Event prayer and blessing of the bikes, and safety briefing for the ride.12:00pm – Ride leaves the grounds1:30pm – Ride should be completed1:30pm – 2:30pm – Raffle drawings, announcements, Vendor Sales and more.2:30pm – 5:00pm – Live music

ROUTE:

The route will leave SDHD out to the right on 411, then south to US 41 South. We will follow Hwy 41 to Acworth Due West in Acworth, turning left and going over to Old 41 (S. Main St.) and turning left. We will follow Old 41 up through Lakepoint to Red Top Mountain Rd., then on to Interstate 75 northbound to exit 293 and left back to SDHD. You can see the route on Google maps by CLICKING HERE.









