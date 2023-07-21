Ahead of The River’s Birthday Bash, Bret Michaels’ ‘Parti-Gras’ gets rave reviews

As we count down the days to The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash, Bret Michaels’ ‘Parti-Gras’ tour is receiving rave reviews across the U.S.

“The Poison frontman kicked off the concert tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Thursday, July 13, and he brought along plenty of star power with him,” MLive.com’s Edward Pevos reports.

Special guests on the tour include Jefferson Starship, Night Ranger, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath and former lead singer of Journey, Steve Augeri.

“Imagine being at a backyard barbecue with plenty of food and beer and a bunch of friends just started jamming, playing one hit after another,” Pevos writes. “And those friends just happened to be rock stars.

“That’s what being at Bret Michaels’ first-ever ‘Parti-Gras’ concert was like.”

In his review, Pevos walks readers through each artist’s setlist, ending of course with Bret Michaels: “He took the stage around 9:00 p.m. and did what he does best by bringing the energy to the ‘parti,’ kicking things off with Poison’s ‘Talk Dirty To Me,’ followed by ‘Ride The Wind’ and ‘You’re Mama Don’t Dance’.

“He then brought out McGrath who performed a couple of Sugar Ray’s biggest hits with ‘Every Morning’ and ‘Fly’ while Michaels hung out on stage, watching and playing the bongos. Things were just getting started.”

Needless to say, MLive.com’s review only adds to our anticipation for this fall’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash and Bret Michael’s ‘Parti Gras’ stop in Alpharetta. It’s all happening at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on August 5.

Pevos says to prepare for a “whirlwind evening of hits.”

He concludes, “If you plan to attend one of these concerts at a city near you this summer, get ready for all hits and nothing but the hits in a fast-paced setting that will have you smiling and singing at the top of your lungs with open arms.”

>> Read the full review here.

