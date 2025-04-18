Zoë Kravitz in talks to direct 'How to Save a Marriage,' Robert Pattinson to produce

Zoë Kravitz may have just found her next directorial project.

The actress and filmmaker is in talks to direct How to Save a Marriage for Sony Pictures, Deadline reports.

This would mark her second directing gig after her debut film, Blink Twice.

Ross Evans wrote the script for How to Save a Marriage and Robert Pattinson is on board to produce it. Pattinson starred alongside Kravitz in the 2022 film The Batman. At the moment he is only set to produce this upcoming film.

Plot details are being left under wraps, although sources told Deadline the new film will have edgy undertones similar to that of Blink Twice.

Blink Twice was released in August 2024. It stars Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum.

