Zoë Kravitz shares her hopes for her next turn as Catwoman in 'The Batman: Part II'

Zoë Kravitz doesn't know when she'll be called back into action by director Matt Reeves for the sequel to his blockbuster The Batman, but she has some hopes for the next time she plays Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

While promoting her directorial debut, Blink Twice, Zoë tells Collider, "Matt goes into his hole when he writes. [H]e's a super intense, detail-oriented director, so I just keep myself busy with things like [Blink Twice] until people call me."

She says of The Batman, in which she starred opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, "The whole concept of Selina in that film was it's an origin story. So obviously there's a lot more to explore."

Zoe added, "It was a woman coming into her power and wanting to explore what it feels like when she can be playful and sit into that power. Hopefully, it will be very fun one day."

In the meantime, Reeves is producing The Penguin, Colin Farrell's small-screen spin-off of his Batman character. It debuts on HBO and Max Sept. 19.

