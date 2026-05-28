Zac Efron to star in 'Angel Heart' series for HBO, A24

Zac Efron has found his next role.

The actor is set to executive produce and star in an Angel Heart series for HBO and A24, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Angel Heart will be a one-hour drama written and executive produced by Black Rabbit creator Zach Baylin. The show will be based on the 1978 horror novel Falling Angel, which was previously adapted into the Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro film Angel Heart in 1987, as well as its sequel, Angel's Inferno. Shōgun's Jonathan Van Tulleken is set to direct and executive produce.

According to its logline, this new series follows a "down-and-out NYC paparazzi, who makes his living finding and photographing people who don’t want to be found."

He is eventually "hired by a mysterious man to find a missing woman. But the deeper he digs to find her, the more it looks like a group of powerful elites, and maybe something supernatural, are covering up the disappearance,” the logline continues.

Efron previously worked with A24 on the 2023 sports drama film The Iron Claw. He is set to appear in the upcoming thriller Famous from director Jody Hill. He'll also star alongside Will Ferrell in the new movie Judgment Day from director Nicholas Stoller.

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