Yes, Chef! FX renews Hulu show 'The Bear' for third season

FX has announced it is serving up a third helping of its acclaimed Hulu exclusive series The Bear.

With its first season nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, the decision was something of a no-brainer for the network. Its lead, Jeremy Allen White, won the Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice awards for lead actor in a comedy series.

The Bear's second season -- which was also acclaimed -- debuted too late for Emmy consideration this year.

In the announcement, Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment said that the show, "wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two," and "has become a cultural phenomenon."

He added, "We're so proud to partner with [show creator] Christopher Storer, [executive producers] Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach."

"What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear," he said.

The first two seasons of The Bear are currently available to stream on Hulu.

