'Yellowstone' stars Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley talk 'interesting' fan interactions

The second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone got off to a bloody start, with its second episode airing Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

The debut scored some 16.4 million viewers who are very invested in the Dutton clan — but Luke Grimes (Kayce) and his onscreen adopted brother, Wes Bentley (Jamie), didn't need viewership numbers to tell them that.

The pair told ABC Audio they've had some "interesting" interactions with fans.

Bentley, whose scheming character has targeted his adopted father's empire, says even though he plays a guy fans love to hate, viewers know he's just acting.

"It's always interesting because it's a complicated reaction, right? I mean, people, you know, even if they don't like him, they're still interested in him or care about him."

Bentley continues, "There's always been a strange both disgust with Jamie, while at the same time caring about his outcome and his future — even for those who absolutely hate him."

Grimes' heroic character has a different effect, he has found. "I think sometimes, though, they think I'm probably a little more like my character than I am. ... You know, Kayce has like PTSD and his life is very hard. And, you know, I'll be like eating a bagel at an airport and someone [will] be like, 'Are you OK?'"

As for whether Grimes would be interested in continuing in either a sixth season or a spin-off, both of which have been rumored, his answer is simple: Only if show creator Taylor Sheridan remains in the saddle.

He vows, "It's basically down to if we get a call from Taylor and he's writing it ... the answer would be yes. And if it's some other version that, you know, he's not involved with, then no."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.