Liquid Death, known for its canned water, is offering 10 empty iced tea cans that were consumed by Ozzy Osbourne and sealed to preserve his DNA. Dubbed “Infinite Ozzy,” each can is priced at $450 and available for purchase on the Liquid Death website. These cans coincide with Black Sabbath upcoming final concert in Birmingham, England. Liquid Death’s campaign aims for fans to potentially clone Ozzy in the future using his DNA.