LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen (L) and guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Who needs a bundle of flowers and a candle for Mother’s Day when you can get fresh ink. Wolfgang Van Halen and his mom, Valerie Bertinelli, got matching tattoos honoring the late Eddie Van Halen. Ed would always tell them that he loved them to the moon and back. Check out the video...