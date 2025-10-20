Win my trip to Fort Lauderdale!

Axel in Fort Lauderdale
By Axel Lowe

My trip to Fort Lauderdale was amazing! I need that salt air and ocean breeze twice a year. It was an action packed 4 days. My wife and I took a mixology class at the Riverside Hotel, and everything about The Riverside was perfect. The Riverside is in the center of everything and has so much history and elegance. We loved the Water Taxis, so many mega yachts and waterfront mansions to gaze at. Paddleboarding thru the canals was blast and the fan boat ride through the Everglades was and adrenaline rush. Here are a few videos from the trip you should win...

Axel Lowe

#riversidehotel #FortLauderdaleWaterTaxi #SawGrassPark

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!