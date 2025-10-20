Win my trip to Fort Lauderdale!

My trip to Fort Lauderdale was amazing! I need that salt air and ocean breeze twice a year. It was an action packed 4 days. My wife and I took a mixology class at the Riverside Hotel, and everything about The Riverside was perfect. The Riverside is in the center of everything and has so much history and elegance. We loved the Water Taxis, so many mega yachts and waterfront mansions to gaze at. Paddleboarding thru the canals was blast and the fan boat ride through the Everglades was and adrenaline rush. Here are a few videos from the trip you should win...

Axel Lowe