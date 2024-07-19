Win BRAVES tix all weekend on The RIVER....

Guy Fieri Launches MLB Shirt Collection
- “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has teamed up with the MLB to celebrate ballpark flavors!
- The MLB x Flavortown collection features hand-drawn designs of each MLB team’s most famous ballpark food item on t-shirts.
- For example, the Chicago Cubs shirt features “Chicago Style Hot Dogs” and the Baltimore Orioles shirt celebrates “Best Beef In Baseball,” while the Los Angeles Dodgers shirt features their famous “Dodger Dogs.”
- Check out the whole collection now at Homage.com!