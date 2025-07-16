Will we see Aerosmith on stage after all?

By Debra Green

Joe Perry has revealed that Aerosmith are talking about reuniting for a final concert. Remember the Bad Boys of Boston were set to launch a huge farewell tour but had to cancel due to frontman Steven Tyler’s fractured larynx. They’ve since performed at a few charity events and the itch was scratched. During a new appearance on Trunk Nation, host Eddie Trunk asked Joe Perry if Aerosmith would ever reunite for a final concert like Black Sabbath. “We’re talking about it,” Perry confirmed. “I mean, except for like, anything on the calendar, we’re all alive and well, so, you know, we’ll just have to see, you know? I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one.”

