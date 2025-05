Wienermobilies! The race will take place this Friday, May 23rd at 2 p.m. Eastern time at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Six dogs, each representing a different part of the country, will take each other on to see who the true “wiener” will be. The regional racers include: The Chi Dog; The New York Dog; The Slaw Dog; The Sonoran Dog; The Chili Dog; and the Seattle Dog.