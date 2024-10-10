'Wicked' director discusses 9 million tulips planted to create the film's set

By Mason Leib

The Land of Oz will have more than enough tulips to go around.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu discussed the 9 million tulips planted in making the set for the upcoming film in an interview with Fandango that was published on Wednesday.

"Nine million tulips we planted," Chu revealed in the interview. He shared that when the studio asked if that many tulips were necessary, "Sorry we already planted them," was the response.

Chu went into further detail on developing a real-life Emerald City for the film.

"We built the Emerald City," the director said. "You could walk through the Emerald City, go into the bakery shop and look at what kind of sweets they had. You could go into the salon and sit in a chair."

Chu said directing a movie with this level of set design has been a life's dream.

"This is a spectacle on the grandest scale. I've dreamed about making a movie like this since seeing ... behind-the-scenes pictures of Cleopatra," said Chu.

Wicked, hitting theaters on Nov. 22, features a star-studded cast, including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage in supporting roles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!