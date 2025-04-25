Who’s ready for some new FACES?

The legendary English rock band Faces, featuring Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, and Kenney Jones, are set to release a new album in 2026, their first studio album in over 50 years. The band has been working on new music, with 11 tracks recorded at RAK studios in North London. In addition to the album, there are plans for a Faces documentary that may include unseen footage from 1972. The band members are excited about the new music and potential projects on the horizon.