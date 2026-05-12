Who is your favorite Country coach from ‘The Voice’? Are you Team Blake, Team Reba, Team Riley or someone else?

CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 28: A general view of the set is shown at a press junket for NBC's "The Voice" at Sony Studios on October 28, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This week, NBC announced that Riley Green is getting his big red chair and joining season 30 of The Voice!

There's a new Coach in town 🤠 Riley Green joins The Voice as a Coach this fall. | @NBC and streaming on Peacock pic.twitter.com/oL0a6fpvzv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 9, 2026

Riley is the latest Country music star to be on the popular music competition show, and it got us thinking. Who is your favorite Country coach to ever be on the show? Are you Team Blake, or are you choosing a different coach? Vote in our poll below and let us know which team you’d choose.

Country coaches on The Voice

Blake Shelton - 9 Wins - Seasons 1 through 23

Blake Shelton The Voice THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) (NBC, NBC)

Reba McEntire - 1 Win - Seasons 24, 25, 26, and 28

The Voice - Season 26 THE VOICE -- Season: 26 -- Pictured: (l-r) Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC) (NBC/Art Streiber/NBC)

Dan + Shay - Season 25

Dan + Shay (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Kelsea Ballerini - Season 27

Kelsea Ballerini (Casey Durkin/NBC)

Riley Green - Season 30

Riley Green performs on ABC's 'CMA Fest presented by SoFi' (Disney/Connie Cornuk)

Which Country coach would you choose on ‘The Voice’?