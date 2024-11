Food as art FILE PHOTO: A Florida artist is making a name for himself for his oil paintings of foods such as Uncrustables and dino chicken nuggets. (saint_antonio - stock.adobe.com)

The Spun did a survey about what hobbies women find most sexy for men. Here are the top ten. What do you think? What’s missing?

1. Reading

2. Foreign languages

3. Playing instrument

4. Cooking

5. Woodworking

6. Painting

7. Writing

8. Gardening

9. Swimming

10. Photography

11. Astronomy

12. Hiking

13. Archery

14. Blacksmithing

15. Traveling

