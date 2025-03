Fans were asked their thoughts on the happiest songs ever. You might be surprised at the list? What would you add to it.

10. Livin’ On A Prayer (Bon Jovi)

9. Holiday (Madonna)

8. Good Vibrations (The Beach Boys)

7. Beautiful Day (U2)

6. Summer of 69 (Bryan Adams)

5. Don’t Stop Me Now (Queen)

4. California Girls (The Beach Boys)

3. Happy (Pharrell Williams)

2. Here Comes the Sun (The Beatles)

1. Walking on Sunshine (Katrina and the Waves)

READ MoRE