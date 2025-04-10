What;s the GREATEST pop song of all time?

I know you’re thinking - we’re rock and roll. But this list is truly pop including “crossover” songs. What would you add to this list? What should not be on here? @971theriver
1. Another Night - Real McCoy
2. Smooth - Santana Featuring Rob Thomas
3. Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
4. Apologize - Timbaland Featuring OneRepublic
5. How You Remind Me - Nickelback
6. Here Without You - 3 Doors Down
7. Don’t Speak - No Doubt
8. Iris - Goo Goo Dolls
9. Closer - The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
10. I Love You Always Forever - Donna Lewis
11. One More Night - Maroon 5
12. Wake Me Up! - Avicii
13. TiK ToK - Ke$ha
14. Slide - Goo Goo Dolls
15. Name - Goo Goo Dolls
16. Counting Stars - OneRepublic
17. We Found Love - Rihanna Featuring Calvin Harris
18. Two Princes - Spin Doctors
19. Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars
20. Uptown Funk! - Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars
21. Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden
22. Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down
23. Dark Horse - Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J
24. Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson
25. ...Baby One More Time - Britney Spears
26. The Way I Are - Timbaland Featuring Keri Hilson
27. Because Of You - Kelly Clarkson
28. Down - Jay Sean Featuring Lil Wayne
29. Where Is The Love? - The Black Eyed Peas
30. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
31. Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera
32. Low - Flo Rida Featuring T-Pain
33. You Were Meant For Me - Jewel
34. With Arms Wide Open - Creed
35. Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock
36. Yeah! - Usher Featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris
37. Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell
38. Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars
39. Complicated - Avril Lavigne
40. Missing - Everything But The Girl
41. I Know - Dionne Farris
42. Whatcha Say - Jason Derulo
43. Don’t Let Go (Love) - En Vogue
44. Lights - Ellie Goulding
45. Far Away - Nickelback
46. Big Girls Don’t Cry - Fergie
47. Run It! - Chris Brown
48. Bad Romance - Lady Gaga
49. I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift
50. Gives You Hell - The All-American Rejects
51. How Do You Talk To An Angel - The Heights
52. The Reason - Hoobastank
53. Semi-Charmed Life - Third Eye Blind
54. Dynamite - Taio Cruz
55. Bent - matchbox twenty
56. Stereo Hearts - Gym Class Heroes Featuring Adam Levine
57. I Knew I Loved You - Savage Garden
58. Cheap Thrills - Sia Featuring Sean Paul
59. Leavin’ - Jesse McCartney
60. Hey Ya! - OutKast
61. The Sign - Ace Of Base
62. DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love - Usher Featuring Pitbull
63. Kiss From A Rose - Seal
64. Good Feeling - Flo Rida
65. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
66. Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon
67. You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift
68. Just A Dream - Nelly
69. Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado Featuring Timbaland
70. Lovefool - The Cardigans
71. Fly - Sugar Ray
72. Give Me Everything - Pitbull Featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer
73. In The End - Linkin Park
74. Hold My Hand - Hootie & The Blowfish
75. Torn - Natalie Imbruglia
76. Stay (I Missed You) - Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories
77. Don’t Turn Around - Ace Of Base
78. Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC
79. Bleeding Love - Leona Lewis
80. All That She Wants - Ace Of Base
81. Don’t Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
82. Boom Boom Pow - The Black Eyed Peas
83. Dilemma - Nelly Featuring Kelly Rowland
84. I’m With You - Avril Lavigne
85. Stitches - Shawn Mendes
86. Shut Up And Dance - Walk the Moon
87. I Gotta Feeling - The Black Eyed Peas
88. All Star -Smash Mouth
89. Dreamlover - Mariah Carey
90. Blank Space - Taylor Swift
91. My Love - Justin Timberlake Featuring T.I.
92. We Belong Together - Mariah Carey
93. Hips Don’t Lie - Shakira Featuring Wyclef Jean
94. Bring Me To Life - Evanescence Featuring Paul McCoy
95. Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield
96. Underneath It All - No Doubt Featuring Lady Saw
97. Genie In A Bottle - Christina Aguilera
98. On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men
99. Ironic - Alanis Morissette
100. Lose Yourself - Eminem