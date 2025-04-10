What;s the GREATEST pop song of all time?

I know you’re thinking - we’re rock and roll. But this list is truly pop including “crossover” songs. What would you add to this list? What should not be on here? @971theriver

1. Another Night - Real McCoy

2. Smooth - Santana Featuring Rob Thomas

3. Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse

4. Apologize - Timbaland Featuring OneRepublic

5. How You Remind Me - Nickelback

6. Here Without You - 3 Doors Down

7. Don’t Speak - No Doubt

8. Iris - Goo Goo Dolls

9. Closer - The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

10. I Love You Always Forever - Donna Lewis

11. One More Night - Maroon 5

12. Wake Me Up! - Avicii

13. TiK ToK - Ke$ha

14. Slide - Goo Goo Dolls

15. Name - Goo Goo Dolls

16. Counting Stars - OneRepublic

17. We Found Love - Rihanna Featuring Calvin Harris

18. Two Princes - Spin Doctors

19. Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars

20. Uptown Funk! - Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars

21. Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden

22. Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down

23. Dark Horse - Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J

24. Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson

25. ...Baby One More Time - Britney Spears

26. The Way I Are - Timbaland Featuring Keri Hilson

27. Because Of You - Kelly Clarkson

28. Down - Jay Sean Featuring Lil Wayne

29. Where Is The Love? - The Black Eyed Peas

30. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

31. Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera

32. Low - Flo Rida Featuring T-Pain

33. You Were Meant For Me - Jewel

34. With Arms Wide Open - Creed

35. Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

36. Yeah! - Usher Featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris

37. Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell

38. Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars

39. Complicated - Avril Lavigne

40. Missing - Everything But The Girl

41. I Know - Dionne Farris

42. Whatcha Say - Jason Derulo

43. Don’t Let Go (Love) - En Vogue

44. Lights - Ellie Goulding

45. Far Away - Nickelback

46. Big Girls Don’t Cry - Fergie

47. Run It! - Chris Brown

48. Bad Romance - Lady Gaga

49. I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift

50. Gives You Hell - The All-American Rejects

51. How Do You Talk To An Angel - The Heights

52. The Reason - Hoobastank

53. Semi-Charmed Life - Third Eye Blind

54. Dynamite - Taio Cruz

55. Bent - matchbox twenty

56. Stereo Hearts - Gym Class Heroes Featuring Adam Levine

57. I Knew I Loved You - Savage Garden

58. Cheap Thrills - Sia Featuring Sean Paul

59. Leavin’ - Jesse McCartney

60. Hey Ya! - OutKast

61. The Sign - Ace Of Base

62. DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love - Usher Featuring Pitbull

63. Kiss From A Rose - Seal

64. Good Feeling - Flo Rida

65. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

66. Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon

67. You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift

68. Just A Dream - Nelly

69. Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado Featuring Timbaland

70. Lovefool - The Cardigans

71. Fly - Sugar Ray

72. Give Me Everything - Pitbull Featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer

73. In The End - Linkin Park

74. Hold My Hand - Hootie & The Blowfish

75. Torn - Natalie Imbruglia

76. Stay (I Missed You) - Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories

77. Don’t Turn Around - Ace Of Base

78. Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC

79. Bleeding Love - Leona Lewis

80. All That She Wants - Ace Of Base

81. Don’t Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

82. Boom Boom Pow - The Black Eyed Peas

83. Dilemma - Nelly Featuring Kelly Rowland

84. I’m With You - Avril Lavigne

85. Stitches - Shawn Mendes

86. Shut Up And Dance - Walk the Moon

87. I Gotta Feeling - The Black Eyed Peas

88. All Star -Smash Mouth

89. Dreamlover - Mariah Carey

90. Blank Space - Taylor Swift

91. My Love - Justin Timberlake Featuring T.I.

92. We Belong Together - Mariah Carey

93. Hips Don’t Lie - Shakira Featuring Wyclef Jean

94. Bring Me To Life - Evanescence Featuring Paul McCoy

95. Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield

96. Underneath It All - No Doubt Featuring Lady Saw

97. Genie In A Bottle - Christina Aguilera

98. On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men

99. Ironic - Alanis Morissette

100. Lose Yourself - Eminem