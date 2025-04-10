What;s the GREATEST pop song of all time?

Sweater Day (Андрей Знаменский - stock.adobe.com)
By Debra Green

I know you’re thinking - we’re rock and roll. But this list is truly pop including “crossover” songs. What would you add to this list? What should not be on here? @971theriver

1. Another Night - Real McCoy

2. Smooth - Santana Featuring Rob Thomas

3. Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse

4. Apologize - Timbaland Featuring OneRepublic

5. How You Remind Me - Nickelback

6. Here Without You - 3 Doors Down

7. Don’t Speak - No Doubt

8. Iris - Goo Goo Dolls

9. Closer - The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

10. I Love You Always Forever - Donna Lewis

11. One More Night - Maroon 5

12. Wake Me Up! - Avicii

13. TiK ToK - Ke$ha

14. Slide - Goo Goo Dolls

15. Name - Goo Goo Dolls

16. Counting Stars - OneRepublic

17. We Found Love - Rihanna Featuring Calvin Harris

18. Two Princes - Spin Doctors

19. Locked Out Of Heaven - Bruno Mars

20. Uptown Funk! - Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars

21. Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden

22. Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down

23. Dark Horse - Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J

24. Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson

25. ...Baby One More Time - Britney Spears

26. The Way I Are - Timbaland Featuring Keri Hilson

27. Because Of You - Kelly Clarkson

28. Down - Jay Sean Featuring Lil Wayne

29. Where Is The Love? - The Black Eyed Peas

30. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

31. Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 Featuring Christina Aguilera

32. Low - Flo Rida Featuring T-Pain

33. You Were Meant For Me - Jewel

34. With Arms Wide Open - Creed

35. Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

36. Yeah! - Usher Featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris

37. Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell

38. Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars

39. Complicated - Avril Lavigne

40. Missing - Everything But The Girl

41. I Know - Dionne Farris

42. Whatcha Say - Jason Derulo

43. Don’t Let Go (Love) - En Vogue

44. Lights - Ellie Goulding

45. Far Away - Nickelback

46. Big Girls Don’t Cry - Fergie

47. Run It! - Chris Brown

48. Bad Romance - Lady Gaga

49. I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift

50. Gives You Hell - The All-American Rejects

51. How Do You Talk To An Angel - The Heights

52. The Reason - Hoobastank

53. Semi-Charmed Life - Third Eye Blind

54. Dynamite - Taio Cruz

55. Bent - matchbox twenty

56. Stereo Hearts - Gym Class Heroes Featuring Adam Levine

57. I Knew I Loved You - Savage Garden

58. Cheap Thrills - Sia Featuring Sean Paul

59. Leavin’ - Jesse McCartney

60. Hey Ya! - OutKast

61. The Sign - Ace Of Base

62. DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love - Usher Featuring Pitbull

63. Kiss From A Rose - Seal

64. Good Feeling - Flo Rida

65. Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

66. Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon

67. You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift

68. Just A Dream - Nelly

69. Promiscuous - Nelly Furtado Featuring Timbaland

70. Lovefool - The Cardigans

71. Fly - Sugar Ray

72. Give Me Everything - Pitbull Featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer

73. In The End - Linkin Park

74. Hold My Hand - Hootie & The Blowfish

75. Torn - Natalie Imbruglia

76. Stay (I Missed You) - Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories

77. Don’t Turn Around - Ace Of Base

78. Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC

79. Bleeding Love - Leona Lewis

80. All That She Wants - Ace Of Base

81. Don’t Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

82. Boom Boom Pow - The Black Eyed Peas

83. Dilemma - Nelly Featuring Kelly Rowland

84. I’m With You - Avril Lavigne

85. Stitches - Shawn Mendes

86. Shut Up And Dance - Walk the Moon

87. I Gotta Feeling - The Black Eyed Peas

88. All Star -Smash Mouth

89. Dreamlover - Mariah Carey

90. Blank Space - Taylor Swift

91. My Love - Justin Timberlake Featuring T.I.

92. We Belong Together - Mariah Carey

93. Hips Don’t Lie - Shakira Featuring Wyclef Jean

94. Bring Me To Life - Evanescence Featuring Paul McCoy

95. Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield

96. Underneath It All - No Doubt Featuring Lady Saw

97. Genie In A Bottle - Christina Aguilera

98. On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men

99. Ironic - Alanis Morissette

100. Lose Yourself - Eminem

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!