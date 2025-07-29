What’s the greatest karaoke song?

Bon Jovi Tribute Band
By Debra Green

Leave it to math (yuk! worst subject in school) to determine the “greatest karaoke song.” An Oxford mathematician created a formula to determine which songs are best to sing. I can’t believe Mr Brightside is not on this list! My go to songs are Ballroom Blitz & the Humpty Dance. Share yours: @971TheRiver

1 - Livin’ On a Prayer: Bon Jovi (91%)

2 - I Wanna Dance with Somebody: Whitney Houston (90%)

3 - Don’t Look Back in Anger: Oasis (89%)

4 - Man! I Feel Like a Woman: Shania Twain (88%)

5 - 500 Miles: The Proclaimers (88%)

6 - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight): ABBA (85%)

7 - Unwritten: Natasha Bedingfield (84%)

8 - Someone Like You: Adele (84%)

9 - Wannabe: Spice Girls (84%)

10 - Let Me Love You: Mario (83%)

