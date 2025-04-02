What TV house would you want to live in?

Another day another survey. Today i discovered a list of TV homes were Americans would want to live the most. Honestly, very few of these are on my list. Where would you want to live? @971theriver
1. “Full House” – The Tanner family’s Victorian home (San Francisco, CA)
2. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” – The Banks’ mansion (Bel-Air, CA)
3. “The Golden Girls” – Blanche’s Miami home (Miami, FL)
4. “Friends” – Monica’s purple apartment (New York, NY)
5. “Bridgerton” – The Bridgerton mansion (London, UK)
6. “The Brady Bunch” – The iconic mid-century home (Los Angeles, CA)
7. “Big Little Lies” – Celeste’s beachfront mansion (Monterey, CA)
8. “The Sopranos” – Tony Soprano’s New Jersey mansion (North Caldwell, NJ)
9. “Breaking Bad” – Walter White’s house (Albuquerque, NM)
10. “The Simpsons” – 742 Evergreen Terrace (Springfield)
11. “The Big Bang” Theory – Sheldon and Leonard’s apartment (Los Angeles, CA)
12. “Veep” – The White House (Washington, D.C.) – 6%
13. “Seinfeld” – Jerry’s apartment (New York, NY) – 5%
14. “Sex and the City” – Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment (New York, NY)
15. “Gilmore Girls” – The Dragonfly Inn (Stars Hollow, CT)
16. “Stranger Things” – The Byers’ cabin (Hawkins, IN)
17. The Haunting of Hill House – Hill House (Massachusetts)
18. “Only Murders in the Building” – The Arconia (New York, NY)
19. “Succession” – Logan Roy’s penthouses (New York, NY)
20. “Wednesday” – Nevermore Academy (Romania)
My pick: Angela Chase’s home