What TV house would you want to live in?

Another day another survey. Today i discovered a list of TV homes were Americans would want to live the most. Honestly, very few of these are on my list. Where would you want to live? @971theriver

1. “Full House” – The Tanner family’s Victorian home (San Francisco, CA)

2. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” – The Banks’ mansion (Bel-Air, CA)

3. “The Golden Girls” – Blanche’s Miami home (Miami, FL)

4. “Friends” – Monica’s purple apartment (New York, NY)

5. “Bridgerton” – The Bridgerton mansion (London, UK)

6. “The Brady Bunch” – The iconic mid-century home (Los Angeles, CA)

7. “Big Little Lies” – Celeste’s beachfront mansion (Monterey, CA)

8. “The Sopranos” – Tony Soprano’s New Jersey mansion (North Caldwell, NJ)

9. “Breaking Bad” – Walter White’s house (Albuquerque, NM)

10. “The Simpsons” – 742 Evergreen Terrace (Springfield)

11. “The Big Bang” Theory – Sheldon and Leonard’s apartment (Los Angeles, CA)

12. “Veep” – The White House (Washington, D.C.) – 6%

13. “Seinfeld” – Jerry’s apartment (New York, NY) – 5%

14. “Sex and the City” – Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment (New York, NY)

15. “Gilmore Girls” – The Dragonfly Inn (Stars Hollow, CT)

16. “Stranger Things” – The Byers’ cabin (Hawkins, IN)

17. The Haunting of Hill House – Hill House (Massachusetts)

18. “Only Murders in the Building” – The Arconia (New York, NY)

19. “Succession” – Logan Roy’s penthouses (New York, NY)

20. “Wednesday” – Nevermore Academy (Romania)

My pick: Angela Chase’s home