This Is For You Music and Snack Lovers View of a Wurlitzer-brand jukebox in the Back Pages Antiques shop, New York, New York, 1982. (Photo by Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images) (Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images)

The “industry” calls Classic anything 25 years or more. That means songs in the mid 90s. What would you add to the “Modern Classic” list?