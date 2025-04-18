What is the greatest hair metal ballad?

DETROIT - JUNE 1985: Lead guitarist Richie Sambora, lead vocalist and band namesake Jon Bon Jovi, and bassist Alec John Such, all with the rock band Bon Jovi, pose for a portrait on June 22, 1985, at Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Im not a fan of the term “hair metal,” but people understand what you mean when you use it. I prefer Glam Metal, but that is confusing for some. The genre, whatever you want to call it, gave us some great ballads. What is the best? Here is a list from critics? What would you add? @971theriver

Bon Jovi, “Bed of Roses” (Keep the Faith, 1992)

Cinderella, “Coming Home” (Long Cold Winter, 1988)

Def Leppard, “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak” (High ‘n’ Dry, 1981)

Dokken, “Alone Again” (Tooth and Nail, 1984)

Extreme, “Hole Hearted” (Extreme II: Pornograffitti, 1990)

Motley Crue, “Home Sweet Home” (Theatre of Pain, 1985)

Poison, “I Won’t Forget You” (Look What the Cat Dragged In, 1986)

Skid Row, “Wasted Time” (Slave to the Grind, 1991)

Warrant, “I Saw Red” (Cherry Pie, 1990)

Whitesnake, “Is This Love” (Whitesnake, 1987)

Winger, “Headed for a Heartbreak” (Winger, 1988)