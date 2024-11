what do you consider Dad Rock? Every generation has their thoughts. My father is not a music lover at all. He couldn’t tell the difference from The Beatles to Slipknot. I found a breakdown of the “Big 4″ for Boomers, Gen X & Gen Y (Millennials).

BOOMERS:

The Beatles

Eagles

Led Zeppelin

The Rolling Stones

GEN X

Aerosmith

AC/DC

Van Halen

Guns N' Roses

GEN Y

Linkin Park

Nirvana

Limp Bizkit

Blink-182

What do you think? What artists are missing from the list?