The Brass Tap previously had franchise locations in Charlotte's South End as well as Rock Hill's Riverwalk.

Happy birthday America! How do you celebrate? With fireworks, cook out, pool party? A survey revealed which holiday American drink the most beer? Hopefully its a Power Pilsner from Still Fire Brewing.

1. Fourth of July

2. Labor Day

3. Memorial Day

4. Father’s Day

5. Super Bowl

6. Christmas/New Years

7. Thanksgiving

8. Easter