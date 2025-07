What are you listening to on Apple Music?

Hers dove into how different screen time impacts our psyche and found that one simple question—do you prefer streaming TV or scrolling social media?—reveals key differences in mental wellness.

Apple released its list of most streamed on the platform. I’m old-school, i still listen to the radio or buy the album. What are you streaming? Anything off this list?

1. Shape of You

2. Blinding Lights

3. God’s Plan

4. Sunflower

5. rockstar

6. One Dance

7. SICKO MODE

8. Perfect

9. No Guidance

10. bad guy

11. Closer

12. Starboy

13. goosebumps

14. STAY (The Kid Laroi & Justin)

15. HUMBLE.