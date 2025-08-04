What are the ultimate summer song?

Music critics put together a list of the BEST summers songs.

1. “The Boys of Summer,” Don Henley (1984)

2. “Summer in the City,” The Lovin’ Spoonful (1966)

3. “School’s Out,” Alice Cooper (1972)

4. “Vacation,” The Go-Go’s (1982)

5. “Mr. Blue Sky,” Electric Light Orchestra (1978)

6. “Summer Breeze,” Seals & Crofts (1972)

7. “California Girls,” The Beach Boys (1965)

8. “Saturday in the Park,” Chicago (1972)

9. “Summer of ’69,” Bryan Adams (1985)

10. “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” Sly & the Family Stone (1969)

11. “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” The Beach Boys (1963)

12. “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay,” Otis Redding (1968)

13. “Here Comes the Sun,” The Beatles (1969)

14. “Lovely Day,” Bill Withers (1977)

15. “Summer Nights,” Van Halen (1986)

16. “Summertime Blues,” The Who (1967)

17. “Rockaway Beach,” Ramones (1977)

18. “Nightswimming,” R.E.M. (1992)

19. “Holiday Road,” Lindsey Buckingham (1983)

20. “Beautiful Girls,” Van Halen (1979)

21. “Yankee Rose,” David Lee Roth (1986)

22. “Born to Run,” Bruce Springsteen (1975)

23. “Born to Be Wild,” Steppenwolf (1968)

24. “Hot Stuff,” Donna Summer (1979)

25. “Soak Up the Sun,” Sheryl Crow (2002)

26. “In the Summertime,” Mungo Jerry (1970)

27. “Rock Lobster,” The B-52’s (1978)

28. “Hot in the City,” Billy Idol (1982)

29. “Good Times,” Chic (1979)

30. “Blue Sky,” The Allman Brothers Band (1972)

31. “Summertime Girls,” Y&T (1985)

32. “Magic,” The Cars (1984)

33. “Blister in the Sun,” Violent Femmes (1983)

34. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1993)

35. “Summertime Rolls,” Jane’s Addiction (1988)

36. “Dancing Days,” Led Zeppelin (1973)

37. “Kokomo,” The Beach Boys (1988)

38. “Long Hot Summer Night,” The Jimi Hendrix Experience (1968)

39. “Suddenly Last Summer,” The Motels (1983)

40. “Good Day Sunshine,” The Beatles (1966)