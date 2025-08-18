What are the Best concert films?

By Debra Green

Billboard ranked the best concert films of all time. Check out the list:

1. The Band, The Last Waltz

2. Talking Heads, Stop Making Sense

3. Monterey Pop

4. T.A.M.I. Show

5. Rolling Stones, Shine a Light

6. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

7. Springsteen on Broadway

8. Prince, Sign o’ the Times

9. Woodstock

10. Neil Young, Year of the Horse

11. Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII

12. Aretha Franklin, Amazing Grace

13. Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

14. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

15. Led Zeppelin, The Song Remains the Same

16. Nirvana: MTV Unplugged in New York

17. Wattstax

18. Beastie Boys, Awesome; I F–kin’ Shot That

19. AC/DC: Let There Be Rock

20. LCD Soundsystem, Shut Up and Play the Hits

