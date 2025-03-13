What are the BEST alternative songs ever?

Seattle grunge band Nirvana at the MTV Video Music Awards with their 'moonman' for best alternative video 'In Bloom'. Left to right: Kris Novoselik, Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and the video's director Kevin Kerslake. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

i was lucky enough to hit my teen years in the 90s and experience a huge shift in music. It still influences my life. I found this list of BEST alternative songs ever. Do you agree? What’s yours?

10. R.E.M. – “Losing My Religion” (1991)

9. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony” (1997)

8. Björk – “Hyperballad” (1996)

7. Blur – “Girls & Boys” (1994)

6. Pulp – “Common People” (1995)

5. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy” (1991)

4. Oasis – “Wonderwall” (1995)

3. Nine Inch Nails – “Hurt” (1994)

2. Radiohead – “Paranoid Android” (1997)

1. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1991)

find the full list HERE!