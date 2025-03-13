What are the BEST alternative songs ever?

Through the years Seattle grunge band Nirvana at the MTV Video Music Awards with their 'moonman' for best alternative video 'In Bloom'. Left to right: Kris Novoselik, Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and the video's director Kevin Kerslake. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

i was lucky enough to hit my teen years in the 90s and experience a huge shift in music. It still influences my life. I found this list of BEST alternative songs ever. Do you agree? What’s yours?

10. R.E.M. – “Losing My Religion” (1991)

9. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony” (1997)

8. Björk – “Hyperballad” (1996)

7. Blur – “Girls & Boys” (1994)

6. Pulp – “Common People” (1995)

5. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy” (1991)

4. Oasis – “Wonderwall” (1995)

3. Nine Inch Nails – “Hurt” (1994)

2. Radiohead – “Paranoid Android” (1997)

1. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1991)

find the full list HERE!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!