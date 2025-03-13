What are the BEST alternative songs ever?

i was lucky enough to hit my teen years in the 90s and experience a huge shift in music. It still influences my life. I found this list of BEST alternative songs ever. Do you agree? What’s yours?
10. R.E.M. – “Losing My Religion” (1991)
9. The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony” (1997)
8. Björk – “Hyperballad” (1996)
7. Blur – “Girls & Boys” (1994)
6. Pulp – “Common People” (1995)
5. Pearl Jam – “Jeremy” (1991)
4. Oasis – “Wonderwall” (1995)
3. Nine Inch Nails – “Hurt” (1994)
2. Radiohead – “Paranoid Android” (1997)
1. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1991)
