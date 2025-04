Are you a runner, jogger or even sprinter? At your top game, which animal do you think you could outrun? After spraining both my ankles on trail runs, i cant run anymore. I walk “briskly.” I found this list of animals men think the can outrun in a 100 meter sprint.

1. Crocodile

2. Elephant

3. Hippopotamus

4. Rabbit

5. Goat

6. House cat

7. Swarm of bees

8. Mongoose

9. Kangaroo

10. Cheetah

11. Ostrich

12. Fox

13. Deer

14. Zebra

15. Horse