Wes Scantlin arrested, again....

Scantlin Arrested Again
- Puddle of Mudd lead singer Wes Scantlin is facing charges after allegedly resisting arrest during a traffic stop.
- The rocker was pulled over for a traffic violation Wednesday and during the stop, officials discovered Scantlin had an outstanding warrant from a previous crime for allegedly having a weapon at an airport.
- The singer allegedly refused to step out of his Hummer after several requests from law enforcement, prompting them to call in a “crisis negotiator.”
- After Scantlin continued to resist, he was reportedly pepper-sprayed by officers.
- When the pepper spray still didn’t cause him to exit his vehicle, SWAT members were deployed to break his car window and shoot “non-lethal” pepper balls to get him to surrender.