Wes Scantlin arrested, again....

This Hummer’s gonna need an interior detail

Puddle of Mudd Live at Oyster Bake - April 2, 2022 Puddle of Mudd brought the fire to day 2 of Oyster Bake 2022, with 99.5 KISS! Great show, huge crowd, everyone singing along and partying to all their hits! (photos Johnnie Walker) (Johnnie Walker)

By Axel Lowe

Scantlin Arrested Again

  • Puddle of Mudd lead singer Wes Scantlin is facing charges after allegedly resisting arrest during a traffic stop.
  • The rocker was pulled over for a traffic violation Wednesday and during the stop, officials discovered Scantlin had an outstanding warrant from a previous crime for allegedly having a weapon at an airport.
  • The singer allegedly refused to step out of his Hummer after several requests from law enforcement, prompting them to call in a “crisis negotiator.”
  • After Scantlin continued to resist, he was reportedly pepper-sprayed by officers.
  • When the pepper spray still didn’t cause him to exit his vehicle, SWAT members were deployed to break his car window and shoot “non-lethal” pepper balls to get him to surrender.
