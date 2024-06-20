Weiland’s widow has this opinion on how he actually died....

SCOTT WEILAND’s Widow Sets Record Straight About His Death: ‘He Didn’t Overdose’

I met Scott a few times over the years, he was always a nice guy and a monster on stage, one of the best singers and front men to own the stage. This is an interesting point that his widow brings up….

But the truth is Scott died because the main artery in his left ventricle was 95 percent blocked. That came from 10 years of heroin use, that came from an entire adult life of chain smoking. His heart stopped.

You can check out the rest of the story and podcast here - https://blabbermouth.net/news/scott-weilands-widow-sets-record-straight-about-his-death-he-didnt-overdose

Axel