Weiland’s widow has this opinion on how he actually died....

Possible, or is she in denial?

Axel and Weiland

By Axel Lowe

SCOTT WEILAND’s Widow Sets Record Straight About His Death: ‘He Didn’t Overdose’

I met Scott a few times over the years, he was always a nice guy and a monster on stage, one of the best singers and front men to own the stage.  This is an interesting point that his widow brings up….

But the truth is Scott died because the main artery in his left ventricle was 95 percent blocked. That came from 10 years of heroin use, that came from an entire adult life of chain smoking. His heart stopped.

You can check out the rest of the story and podcast here - https://blabbermouth.net/news/scott-weilands-widow-sets-record-straight-about-his-death-he-didnt-overdose

Axel

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!