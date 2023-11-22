Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Fargo: In season 5 of the FX anthology crime series, Jon Hamm stars as a conservative sheriff named Roy Tillman. This season also stars Juno Temple, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Faraway Downs: The film Australia — starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman — has been reimagined into the limited series Faraway Downs, with an hour of new footage and a completely different ending.

Netflix
Leo: Adam Sandler voices a fifth-grade class pet in this new animated musical comedy.

Squid Game: The Challenge: Did you finish Squid Game and think, "Hey, I kind of want to try out those challenges, minus the life or death stakes?" Well, that's the premise of the new reality competition show Squid Game: The Challenge.

Apple TV+
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas: Ring in the festive season with the new holiday musical special from Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Paramount+
Good Burger 2: Watch Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell return to their iconic roles in the sequel to 1997's Good Burger.

That's all for this week's Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

