Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Wolfs: George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite in the new action-comedy film.

Paramount+
Apartment 7A: A young dancer is offered a second chance at fame in the new thriller prequel to Rosemary's Baby.

Netflix
The Great British Baking Show: It's time to return to the tent! Make sure to leave your soggy bottoms behind. The baking competition show returns for a brand-new season.

Will & Harper: Will Ferrell takes a road trip with his friend shortly after she comes out as a trans woman in the new documentary film.

Rez Ball: LeBron James produces the new movie all about a Native American high school basketball team striving for success.

Prime Video
My Old A**: An 18-year-old girl comes face to face with her 39-year-old self in the coming-of-age film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

