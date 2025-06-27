Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Disney+
Ironheart: The next Marvel TV show debuts with its first three episodes.
Hulu
The Bear: Jeremy Allen White stars in the fourth season of the Emmy-winning show.
Prime Video
Countdown: Eric Dane and Jensen Ackles star in the new original action series.
Apple TV+
Smoke: Taron Egerton leads the dramatic miniseries from the minds behind Black Bird.
Netflix
Squid Game: The third and final season of the popular show picks up after the season 2 cliff-hanger.
Movie theaters
F1®: The Movie: Brad Pitt stars in the film from the director of Top Gun: Maverick.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
