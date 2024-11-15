Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Apple TV+
Bad Sisters: We've been dying for it to return. Check out season 2 of the dark comedy.
Silo: The show about the last 10,000 people on Earth returns. Watch the premiere of season 2.
Hulu
Say Nothing: Follow a story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland in the new limited series.
Prime Video
Cross: Based on characters created by James Patterson, meet detective Alex Cross in the new series.
Netflix
Cobra Kai: The fight is going global. The crew faces old enemies in part 2 of season 6.
Max
Dune: Prophecy: Watch the beginnings of the Sisterhood in the new series.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.