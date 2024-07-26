Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Time Bandits: An 11-year-old history buff explores history's greatest heists in the new series.

Netflix
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Did you miss the film in theaters earlier this year? The Paul Rudd-starring adventure movie is now available to watch on streaming.

The Decameron: The Black plague devastates Florence, Italy, in the new comedy series.

Élite: Say goodbye to the Spanish teen drama series as it finishes with its eighth and final season.

Max
Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose: Learn about the life and career of one of baseball's most polarizing figures in the new docuseries.

Knox Goes Away: Michael Keaton directs and stars in the thriller about a hit man making amends before his dementia takes over.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

