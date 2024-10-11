Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Menendez Brothers: Thirty years after the murders, the Menendez brothers tell their story in a new documentary film.

Outer Banks: The crew has got their gold, so now they're causing trouble back at home. You can watch part 1 of season 4 now.

Hulu
Abbott Elementary: School's back in session! Tune in to the season 4 premiere of the popular sitcom.

Prime Video
Citadel: Diana: The spinoff to the Prime Video series Citadel is here, and it's set in Italy. You can binge the new action series now.

Starz
Sweetpea: Rhiannon has a hit list, and you better hope you're not on it. Try out the killer new series.

Peacock
Teacup: A rural farm in Georgia faces a mysterious threat in the new horror series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

